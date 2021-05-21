Sebi doubles overseas investment limit for AIFs, VCFs to $1.5 billion

“As the industry grew, the size of the previous allowance was becoming a bottleneck for Indian AIFs to invest overseas, with the allowance getting exhausted due to the sheer size of the industry and pace of investments. We're thrilled to see this doubling of the overseas investment allowance to $1.5 billion, which will enable Indian AIFs to invest overseas and generate strong returns for their investors," said Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund.