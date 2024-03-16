Sebi eases disclosure norms for certain FPIs, approves T+0 settlement
Sebi approved a slew of proposals, including exempting certain FPIs from additional disclosure requirements, launch of beta version of the T+0 settlement, and facilitation of ease of doing business for firms going public.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday approved a slew of proposals, including exempting certain foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from additional disclosure requirements, launch of beta version of the T+0 settlement, and facilitation of ease of doing business for companies going public.
