Sebi eases processing of FPI documents in lockdown-hit areas

Under the relaxation announced in March, depository participants and custodians need to process the request for registration, continuance, KYC and any other material change on the basis of scanned version of signed documents (instead of originals) and copies of documents which are not certified, received from e-mail IDs of their global custodians or existing clients where these details are already captured in records or e-mail IDs of new clients received from domains which are duly encrypted.