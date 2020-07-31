Sebi eases upfront margin collection norms

In a separate circular issued today, NSE said that securities in trading member's account will be considered as margin for sell trades. This effectively removes the restriction on proceeds from sale of shares on trade day."In respect of sale of shares by a client for which early pay-in has been accepted by CC (clearing corporation) since settlement of the trade is guaranteed by the CC, member may choose to give credit of the sale value of the shares in the ledger account of the client, which may be considered as margin towards subsequent trade/s of the client," the circular reads.