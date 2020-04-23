Sebi eases valuation norms for debt mutual funds

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (sebi) on Thursday eased the valuation policies for debt mutual funds. Under the eased norms the valuation agencies can take a call of not terming a paper as default if the delay in payment of interest or extension in maturity is due to Covid-19 related lockdown.

"In view of the nationwide lockdown and the three-month moratorium/ deferment on payment permitted by RBI (Reserve Bank of India), a differentiation in treatment of default, on a case to case basis, needs to be made as to whether such default occurred solely due to the lockdown or loan moratorium," said Sebi in the circular.

This comes as a relief for asset management companies (AMCs) and valuation agencies which were struggling on how to value debt papers and money market instruments, facing repayment hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown.

Currently in case of non-repayment of bonds the valuation agencies term this as default and thus below investment grade. But the AMCs can deviate from this valuation after taking approval from trustees.

"Although earlier valuation calls of this nature could be taken with approval of board of trustees, such a deviation was practically very difficult to implement at fund level. This relaxation for valuation agencies will bring a more streamlined approach. The risk of such valuation merely delaying an issue that subsequently emerges again cannot be ruled out," said Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, Head Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

According to Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India the regulator's dispensation will help standardise valuation of debt papers defaulting due to Covid-19.

"There is an exigency built in by taking approval of trustees but it would depend on AMC to AMC. Sebi has now broad based, recognising that it is a systemic issue and should be treated uniformly by all valuation agencies," said Belapurkar.

Market regulator had been reluctant to offer a moratorium deal for ₹1.5 lakh crore of commercial paper and bond repayments coming up in the first quarter. But Sebi had been making it easier for rating agencies and mutual funds to value papers facing default ratings due to the extended lockdown.