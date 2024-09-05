SEBI employees hold protest outside Mumbai office, demand chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s resignation: Report

A group of disappointed employees of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, September 5, held a protest outside the Mumbai headquarters demanding the removal of the watchdog's Wednesday statement and the resignation of their boss Madhabi Puri Buch. According to a report by The Economic Times, SEBI's assertion that its staff are being misguided by ‘external forces’ angered the resentful employees further, causing them to stage a silent protest outside the office under the media glare.

SEBI on Wednesday refuted claims of toxic and unprofessional work culture at its offices, citing high employee standards and condemning few ‘external elements’ behind employee protests. The market watchdog markets regulator said in its statement that complaints of ‘public humiliation’ at its offices were “misplaced”.