Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI employees hold protest outside Mumbai office, demand chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation: Report

SEBI employees hold protest outside Mumbai office, demand chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation: Report

Nikita Prasad

  • SEBI's assertion that its staff are being misguided by ‘external forces’ angered the resentful employees further, causing them to stage a silent protest outside the office under the media glare.

SEBI employees protested outside Mumbai headquarters day after the watchdog's statement refuting toxic work culture claims

A group of disappointed employees of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, September 5, held a protest outside the Mumbai headquarters demanding the removal of the watchdog's Wednesday statement and the resignation of their boss Madhabi Puri Buch. According to a report by The Economic Times, SEBI's assertion that its staff are being misguided by ‘external forces’ angered the resentful employees further, causing them to stage a silent protest outside the office under the media glare.

SEBI on Wednesday refuted claims of toxic and unprofessional work culture at its offices, citing high employee standards and condemning few ‘external elements’ behind employee protests. The market watchdog markets regulator said in its statement that complaints of ‘public humiliation’ at its offices were “misplaced".

In a letter to the finance ministry last month, SEBI employees said "immense work pressure" at the market regulator resulted in a "stressful and toxic work environment." According to the business daily, which claimed to have seen a copy of the letter, the employees reportedly said that "shouting, scolding, and public humiliation" had become the norm in meetings at SEBI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
