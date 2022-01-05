SEBI encourages investors to file their complaints through SCORES portal

In a move to increase awareness regarding online mechanisms for investor grievance redressal, SEBI advised all recognized stock exchanges including commodity derivatives exchanges/ depositories/ clearing corporations to display the information to direct investors to SCORES website , on the home page of their websites and mobile apps.

SCORES is an online platform designed to help investors to lodge their complaints, pertaining to securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and SEBI registered intermediaries. All complaints received by SEBI against listed companies and SEBI registered intermediaries are dealt through SCORES.

The website also facilitates you to lodge your complaint online with SEBI and subsequently view its status.

An investor may lodge a complaint on SCORES within three years from the date of cause of complaint, where investor has approached the listed company or registered intermediary for redressal of the complaint and got the compliant rejected or was not communicated.

For lodging a complaint on SCORES, the following personal information must be mandatorily provided by investors/complainants: a. Name b. Address c. E-mail Address d. PAN and e. Mobile Number.

At the time of lodging of complaint, the investor is asked “Have you lodged a complaint with the concerned intermediary / listed company for redressal of your complaint?". If the investor selects the option “No", the complaint will be routed directly to the concerned entity.

In case the investor is dissatisfied with the redressal of the complaint, the investor must indicate the same against the complaint and then the complaint will come to SEBI. If the investor does not indicate the same within 15 days of receipt of reply from the company, it will be assumed that the investor is satisfied with the redressal and the complaint will be closed.

On the other hand, if the investor selects the option “Yes" for lodging a complaint with entity directly, the complainant must provide the date of taking up the complaint and also the address where the communication was last made. After examination, SEBI forwards the complaint to the concerned entity with an advice to send a written reply to the investor and file an action taken report in SCORES.

