Sebi on Wednesday decided to bring listed companies' promoters and directors' dealings in listed debt securities under the purview of system driven disclosures.

The stock exchanges and depositories will make necessary arrangements so that disclosures pertaining to listed debt securities along with equity shares and equity derivative instruments are disseminated on the websites of respective bourses from July 1, Sebi said in a circular.

The system driven disclosures have already been implemented for members of promoter group, promoters, directors and designated person of a listed company under the insider trading norms.

The disclosures pertains to trading in equity shares and equity derivative instruments -- futures and options -- of the listed company by such entities.

The disclosures for equity and equity derivative segments are being displayed on the exchange website under 'system driven disclosures'.

It has now been decided to include the listed debt securities of equity-listed companies under the purview of the system driven disclosures for these entities, Sebi said.

In July 2020, Sebi amended insider trading norms, whereby listed entities will have to maintain a structured digital database containing unpublished price sensitive information, the names of persons who have shared the information, automation of the process of filing disclosures to stock exchanges, and restriction on trading window.

