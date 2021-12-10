With regard to the two-tier structure for benchmarking certain categories of schemes, Sebi had said the first tier benchmark will be reflective of the category of the scheme and the second tier benchmark will be demonstrative of the investment style/strategy of the fund manager within the category. The second tier benchmark is optional and will be decided by the AMCs according to investment style/strategy of the index. The implementation of the benchmarking requirements have also been extended till April 1, 2022. The new benchmarking guidelines will be applicable for schemes like debt-oriented, equity-oriented, hybrid and solution, thematic, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Fund of Funds Schemes (FoFs).