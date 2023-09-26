SEBI extends deadline to add nominees for demat account holders till December 311 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Earlier, the deadline for existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination was on or before September 30.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday, September 26, extended the deadline for existing demat account holders to provide choice of nomination by another three months to December 31, 2023. Earlier, the deadline for existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination was on or before September 30.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started