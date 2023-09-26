Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday, September 26, extended the deadline for existing demat account holders to provide choice of nomination by another three months to December 31, 2023. Earlier, the deadline for existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination was on or before September 30.

The submission of 'choice of nomination' for trading accounts has also been made voluntary by the regulator as a move towards the ease of doing business.

‘’Based on the representations received from investors, Registrars Association of India and various other stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of PAN, nomination, contact details, bank A/c details and specimen signature for their corresponding folio numbers to December 31, 2023,'' said SEBI in its circular on Tuesday.

In July 2021, SEBI asked all existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination on or before March 31, 2022. Later, this was extended by one more year till March 31, 2023 and again till September 30, 2023.

