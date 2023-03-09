Sebi extends deadline to submit public comments on proposal on REITs, InvITs sponsors

Sebi extends deadline to submit public comments on proposal on REITs, InvITs sponsors2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The regulator had put in place a consultation paper on holding of sponsors in Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs) on February 23 and sought public comments on the same by March 8
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the timeline till March 15, for submission of public comments on a proposal pertaining to higher responsibility for sponsors of investment vehicles -- REITs and InvITs.
