Sebi extends timeline for investment advisers to comply with qualification, experience norms till Sept 2025
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said it has extended the timeline for compliance with enhanced qualification and experience requirements for investment advisers till September 30, 2025.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said it has extended the timeline for compliance with enhanced qualification and experience requirements for investment advisers till September 30, 2025.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started