Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said it has extended the timeline for compliance with enhanced qualification and experience requirements for investment advisers till September 30, 2025.

“Based on the representations received from various stakeholders and in view of the emerging landscape of the domain of investment advice, the first proviso to regulation 7(1) of SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 has been amended with effect from September 30, 2023, vide the SEBI (Investment Advisers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 dated October 09, 2023…… it is now specified that the timeline to comply with the enhanced qualification and experience requirements under regulation 7(1) is extended to September 30, 2025," the capital markets regulator said on a circular.

At present, the individual investment advisers, principal officers of a registered non-individual investment adviser and persons associated with investment advices, were required to comply with the enhanced qualification and experience requirements by September 30, 2023.

Sebi directed the BSE Administration & Supervision Limited (BASL)— a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE—to bring the provisions of this circular to the notice of its members and also disseminate the same on its website.

The capital markets regulator further said the move aims to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of, and to regulate the securities market.

The administration and supervision of investment advisers has been delegated to BASL.

