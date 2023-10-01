Sebi extends timeline for verification of market rumours by listed entities
Now the effective date to verify the market rumours for top 100 listed entities by market capitalization will be February 1, 2024, and for the top 250 listed entities will be August 1, 2024.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the timeline for verification of market rumours by listed entities.
