Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided that a lien shall be marked against the shares of the shareholders participating in tender offers made after open offers, buy back offers and delisting of securities.

Under the existing mechanism, the shares tendered by shareholders are required to be directly transferred to the account maintained by the clearing corporation and different tendering processes are being adopted by depositories. Such transfer involves systematic risk, substantial time and cost, the market watchdog said.

As per the new framework, upon finalization of the entitlement, only accepted quantity of shares shall be debited from the demat account of the shareholders, SEBI said in a circular on Friday. The lien marked against unaccepted shares shall be released, the regulator added.

“The aforesaid measures reduce the systematic risk and risks associated with the movement of securities from the demat account of shareholders to clearing corporation account and vice-versa and make the process more investor friendly," SEBI said.

This revised mechanism will be applicable to all the tender offers for which public announcement is made on or after October 15, 2021.

Explaining the procedure for tendering and settlement of shares through stock exchange, Sebi said that lien will be marked in the depository system by the depositories in the beneficial owner's demat account for the shares offered in tender offers.

The details of shares marked as lien in clients' demat account will be provided by respective depositories to clearing corporations (CC).

Further, details in respect of shareholder's entitlement for tender offer process will be provided to CCs by issuer /registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA) handling respective tender offer.

CC will cancel excess blocked securities and securities will become free balance in shareholder's account.

On settlement date, all blocked shares mentioned in accepted bid will be transferred to CCs.

