How India turned into a trading nation
Vivek Kaul 9 min read 28 Aug 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Summary
- An overwhelming majority of people lose their shirt trading in financial derivatives. And trading in stocks isn’t safe either—on average, 71 out of 100 intraday traders in stocks lose money. Why do they feel their luck will soon change?
Mumbai: “Get up Mairaa," said Vivaan, gently waking up his wife on a rainy Mumbai morning.
