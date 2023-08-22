SEBI finds lapses in Brightcom's preferential issues of shares; top officials barred from holding directorial posts2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:38 PM IST
SEBI has barred Suresh Kumar Reddy - the promoter-cum-chairman and managing director of Brightcom Group, along with chief financial officer Narayan Raju from holding directorial posts until further notice.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in an interim order on Tuesday, August 22, that it has found lapses in Brightcom Group Limited (BGL) preferential issue of shares. SEBI has barred Suresh Kumar Reddy - the promoter-cum-chairman and managing director of Brightcom Group, along with chief financial officer Narayan Raju from holding directorial posts until further notice.
