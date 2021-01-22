Sebi fines HDFC Bank for invoking pledged securities

“The bank humbly submits that its actions are in accordance with law … and thus, it would not be correct to state that the same are not in conformity with (the Interim order), whether for the reasons cited in your letter or otherwise. The bank’s act of invoking the securities provided under the overdraft/loan against securities facility for amounts higher than the outstanding under the said facility is in accordance with its right of general lien as afforded under Section 171 of the Contract Act, 1872, which right is expressly reserved in the relevant loan documents executed with BRH and BRH Commodities, respectively, as stated in our letter dated November 7, 2019," the bank had said in a 14 February letter to Sebi.