Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed monetary fines on two employees of Titan Company Ltd for violating insider trading norms. Both employees have been asked to pay ₹1 lakh each for the violations within 45 days of the receiving the order.

The two Titan Company facing Sebi action are Dheeraj Kumar and G Manigandan.

The market watchdog initiated a probe after Titan informed it about contravention of Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations and the company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/employees.

Dheeraj Kumar and G Manigandan had transacted in securities of Titan while in employment of the company but failed to make requisite disclosures, Sebi noted in two separate orders.

They traded in the scrip of Titan with total value of transactions in excess of ₹10 lakh.

Disclosure requirements were triggered because of traded value in excess of ₹10 lakh, as specified in the PIT Regulations.

Being employees of the company, they were required to make disclosures to Titan for each of the transactions within 2 working days.

However, they failed to do so. They violated the regulation on two occasions, Sebi said.

