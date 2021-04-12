Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sebi fines Yes Bank 25 crore for fraudulent sale of riskier bonds

Sebi fines Yes Bank 25 crore for fraudulent sale of riskier bonds

Premium
The threshold for large-cap segment is 28,900 cr. The six-month average market cap of Yes Bank now stands at 34,869 cr.mint
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Abhirup Roy, Reuters

Yes Bank 'deliberately misrepresented' its so-called AT1 bonds as being more attractive than fixed deposits by suppressing risks and distorting facts, manipulating customers into investing in these risky assets, the Sebi said

MUMBAI : India's market regulator on Monday fined Yes Bank Ltd 25 crore ($3.33 million), saying it had fraudulently sold certain risky bonds to mom-and-pop investors without the necessary warnings and risk assessments.

India's market regulator on Monday fined Yes Bank Ltd 25 crore ($3.33 million), saying it had fraudulently sold certain risky bonds to mom-and-pop investors without the necessary warnings and risk assessments.

Yes Bank "deliberately misrepresented" its so-called AT1 bonds as being more attractive than fixed deposits by suppressing risks and distorting facts, manipulating customers into investing in these risky assets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in an order.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Yes Bank "deliberately misrepresented" its so-called AT1 bonds as being more attractive than fixed deposits by suppressing risks and distorting facts, manipulating customers into investing in these risky assets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in an order.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

AT1 bonds have quasi-equity characteristics and typically carry higher interest rates than more senior debt as investors risk losing their investment if the funds are needed to bolster a bank's capital.

A revival plan for debt-laden Yes Bank last year saw its AT1 bonds fully written down, hurting many retail investors. Yes Bank had about 8,800 crore ($1.2 billion) in AT1 capital as of March 2019.

There was "clear mala fide intent" on the part of Yes Bank in selling the bonds to its customers, including those with a low risk appetite and those of very advanced age, SEBI said.

Yes Bank declined to comment.

The lender, in its submission to SEBI, said the risk factors were communicated to investors either orally or in written documents.

Yes Bank also said that there was no need to assess the risk profile of prospective investors as AT1 bonds were considered low risk given that there was no indication at the time that the bank would fail and the bonds would have to be written down.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Last year, SEBI restricted investments in such bonds to qualified institutional investors and raised their allotment and trading lot sizes to 1 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.