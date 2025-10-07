Sebi tells court it will review rule that disqualifies market participants over mere allegations
Sebi told the Bombay High Court it would review this rule in its ‘fit and proper’ criteria after brokerages called it unconstitutional. The regulator had told the court in 2023 it wouldn't enforce the rule while the case was pending.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has informed the Bombay High Court that it will soon review a controversial provision in its ‘fit and proper person’ criteria that disqualifies key personnel at market intermediary firms merely for having a charge sheet filed against them.