SEBI suggests material event to be considered for rumour verification in new consultation paper
SEBI said in its paper that companies need to verify rumours only if share price moves significantly. The key company officials and directors should verify rumour relating to them.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released a consultation paper on Thursday, December 27, where it suggests that material price movement and not material event as defined under Regulation 30 of the listing regulations should be considered for rumour verification.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started