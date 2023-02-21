Sebi floats paper on special rights for pre-IPO investors
In a move aimed at tightening corporate governance standards , Sebi has proposed that shareholders in listed companies having special rights, like enjoying a board seat for perpetuity, be subject to a shareholder review once every five years
In a move aimed at tightening corporate governance standards , Sebi has proposed that shareholders in listed companies having special rights, like enjoying a board seat for perpetuity, be subject to a shareholder review once every five years .
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×