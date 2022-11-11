Sebi floats paper to protect equity shareholders under IBC2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:27 AM IST
Sebi has said that it is necessary to give the right value to the business of the debtor firm and stakeholders
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday floated a consultation paper seeking public comments on protection of public equity shareholders in case listed entities undergo the corporate insolvency resolution process.