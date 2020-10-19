Sebi forms committee to democratize data

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday formed a committee with a view to ensure that market data is made more freely accessible to all. The committee, headed by whole time member of Sebi, will recommend policy measures to ensure access to data, segment wise data perimeters identification, data needs and gaps. It will also consider the data privacy issues and data access regulations applicable to market data.

"Financial markets are traditionally data rich and data driven. With ever growing financial markets, the volume and variety of data have also increased manyfold over the years and will continue to do so. With increasing size and complexity of financial markets, the importance of data for research, decision making, and innovations in financial markets cannot be overemphasized," said Sebi in a press statement.

The market data advisory committee (MDAC) is part of Sebi's initiatives to make shareable data on the Indian securities market available for researchers, policy makers, general public alike and to enhance the quality of such data.

Sebi believes high quality standardized data on various securities market activities is essential for fostering market transparency, operational efficiency and innovations in Indian securities market.

Sebi is working on four main philosophies - data for transparency’, ‘data for efficiency’ and ‘data for innovation’ along with ‘respect for data privacy’.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.