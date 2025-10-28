Mint Explainer: How Sebi nudged startup founders to become promoters before their IPOs
Radhika P Nair 6 min read 28 Oct 2025, 06:06 pm IST
Summary
The founders of Lenskart, Urban Company and Ather became promoters ahead of their listings, marking a shift from the earlier trend in which companies such as Paytm, Zomato, Swiggy, Ixigo and Delhivery were listed with no specific promoters. How and why did Sebi bring about this change?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The era of startup founders listing their companies as ‘professionally managed’ while retaining de facto control is coming to a close. Lenskart co-founder and chief executive Peyush Bansal told Mint in a recent interview that he and his co-founders have been named ‘promoters’ as this will ensure they have skin in the game for longer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story