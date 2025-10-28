Third Sebi notified an amendment in September 2025 that clarified founders’ eligibility for Esops. “What Sebi is saying is if somebody is named as a promoter during the IPO and that individual was granted Esops or SARs (stock appreciation rights) earlier, they should not lose that benefit. The Esop should have been granted at least one year prior to the person being classified as a promoter," said Reddy of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, clarifying, “A promoter still cannot be granted Esops."