Sebi to cut FPI registration time from 30 days to just 5 days, aiming to boost foreign investment, chief Pandey says
Summary
The market regulator aims to reduce the registration timeline for foreign portfolio investors from 30 to 5 days to attract more investment. Sebi has also launched initiatives, including webinars and a digital platform, to facilitate smoother FPI onboarding.
India’s market regulator plans to sharply cut the registration timeline for foreign portfolio investors, Securities and Exchange Board of India chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
