The regulator wants to make the Indian capital market more attractive for foreign investors as factors such as high valuations and weak earnings growth deter investor interest. FPIs had a net outflow of ₹1.66 trillion from the equities market in 2025 against inflows of ₹427 crore the year before, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. Foreign investors have pulled out a net ₹35,962 crore from Indian equities so far in 2026.