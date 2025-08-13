Sebi gets interim relief as HC halts special court order to probe a 1995 IPO
Neha Joshi 5 min read 13 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
The Bombay high court has granted an interim stay on a special court order directing Sebi to investigate alleged irregularities in Radhe Developers’ December 1995 BSE listing. The order followed an investor’s plea seeking a probe under the criminal procedure route.
Can a special court order the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to initiate investigation of alleged malfeasance brought to its notice by an investor? The Bombay high court is currently seized of such a case, and the final outcome could reinforce the line between judicial overreach and regulatory autonomy.
