The Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi, on Monday, tightened the norms for the country’s stock exchanges and introduced penalties for technical snags occurring at bourses which causes monetary losses for investors and dent investors’ confidence in the market.

“With increasing dependence on technology, as the operations and functioning of MIIs (market infrastructure institutions including exchanges) are fully automated right from order entry to order matching to trade confirmation leading up to clearing and settlement of trades, the instances of technical glitches at MIIs, leading to business disruption/unavailability of services provided by MIIs, have been occurring, despite various mechanisms stipulated by Sebi such as Business Continuity Planning, Disaster Recovery policies, System Audit etc.," said Sebi in a release.

Sebi said considering the criticality of smooth functioning of systems of MIIs (as any disruption adversely impacts all classes of investors / market participants as well as the credibility of the securities market), specifying a pre-defined threshold for downtime of systems of MIIs becomes desirable.

“For any downtime or unavailability of services, beyond such pre-defined time, there is a need to ensure that “financial disincentive" is paid by the MIIs as well as managing director and Chief Technology Officer of the MII. This will encourage MIIs to constantly monitor the performance and efficiency of their systems… to avoid any possibility of technical glitches…," said Sebi.

On 25 February, Mint first reported that The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated a probe into the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the country’s largest bourse halted trading because of a technical glitch.

The technical advisory committee (TAC) of Sebi was looking into the entire matter and Sebi had asked NSE for clarifications on the disruption. Sebi had told Mint that it had advised NSE to conduct a detailed “root-cause analysis" of the “trading halt" and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site, said the Mint report.

Sebi was probing NSE primarily on two counts—adherence to compliance and technology and any potential laxities by the staff.

Sebi has directed that in the event of any event resulting in business disruption, the exchange has to give an explanation to Sebi within two hours; a preliminary report within 24 hours; and a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report with a report on corrective action taken to address the technical glitch within 21 days;

If the exchange fails to submit RCA within the deadline, a “financial disincentive" of Rs.1 lakh per working day shall be paid by the bourse.

If the exchange fails to timely address the technical glitch, Sebi will impose penalties on the exchange.

On 22 March, Sebi had mandated that, in the event of disruption of any one or more of the ‘Critical Systems’, the exchange shall declare the incident as a disaster within 30 minutes.

On Monday, Sebi said that in case of delay in declaration of disaster beyond the timeline specified by Sebi there will be a penalty on the exchange.

In the event of a disaster, if any exchange fails to restore its operations within the 45 minutes of declaration of disaster, there will be a penalty of 10% of average of standalone net profit for previous two financial years or Rs. 2 crore, whichever is higher, on the exchange.

Also, the managing director and and the CTO of the exchange have to separately pay 10% each of their annual pay (both fixed and variable components) for the financial year when the disaster occurred, said Sebi.

Further, if any exchange fails to restore operations of critical systems including from Disaster Recovery Site within three hours, there will be an additional “financial disincentive", said Sebi.

Sebi said that if any exchange fails to restore normalcy of operations within 75 minutes of the disruption incident, there will additional penalties on the exchange.

