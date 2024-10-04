Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI gives in-principle nod to set up Jio Financial-BlackRock's MF business

SEBI gives in-principle nod to set up Jio Financial-BlackRock's MF business

Nikita Prasad

  • SEBI gives in-principle nod to set up Jio Financial-BlackRock's MF business

SEBI has given an in-principle nod to set up Jio Financial-BlackRock's mutual fund business

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the spun-off financial services entity of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, said on October 4 that capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted the in-principle approval to the company and BlackRock Financial Management to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund (MF) business unit.

"Please note that SEBI vide letter dated October 3, 2024 has granted in-principle approval to the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund. The final registration approval will be granted by SEBI subject to fulfilment by the Company and BlackRock of the requirements set out in the said letter," said Jio Financial Services in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
