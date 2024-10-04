SEBI gives in-principle nod to set up Jio Financial-BlackRock's MF business

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the spun-off financial services entity of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, said on October 4 that capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted the in-principle approval to the company and BlackRock Financial Management to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund (MF) business unit.

"Please note that SEBI vide letter dated October 3, 2024 has granted in-principle approval to the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund. The final registration approval will be granted by SEBI subject to fulfilment by the Company and BlackRock of the requirements set out in the said letter," said Jio Financial Services in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.