In a circular released today, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed curbs on trading by employees, trustees and board members of mutual funds. The curbs also extend to purchase and sale of units in their own mutual fund scheme where the employee is in possession of any information which is not yet communicated to unit holders which could materially affect the NAV or interests of unit holders.

The circular also created a category of ‘access persons’ on whom restrictions shall be applicable. Access Persons include the Head of the AMC, Executive Directors, Chief Investment Officer, Chief Risk Officer and other C-suite executives, fund managers, dealers, research analysts, employees in the operations department, compliance officer and heads of divisions.

“Non-executive directors of the AMC/trustee company or trustees who are in possession of / have access to any non-public information which could materially impact the price of the securities, NAV of the schemes or interest of the unitholders shall also be deemed as Access Persons," Sebi said in a circular on Thursday.

These guidelines cover transactions for purchase or sale of any securities such as shares, debentures, bonds, warrants, derivatives and units of schemes floated by mutual funds/AMCs where the concerned persons are employed.

Sebi in 2016 had restrained employees shall from profiting from the purchase and sale of any security within a period of 30 calendar days from the date of their personal transaction.

In the latest circular, the regulator has provided certain relaxations for access persons. These relaxations now can be given by a compliance officer for not more than two times in a financial year per access persons and only for the sale of securities.

As per periodic disclosures, all access persons will now be required to submit details of their personal transactions of purchase or sale of securities to the compliance officer.

Moreover, any transaction of front running by any employee directly or indirectly is strictly prohibited. Sebi defined front running as any transaction of purchase and/or sale of a security carried by any employee whether for self or for any other person, knowing fully well that the AMC also intends to purchase and/or sell the same security for its Mutual Fund operations.

The provisions of the circular will be applicable from 1 December.

The regulator also stated that employees should not pass on information to anybody inducing him to buy/sell securities which are being bought and/or sold by the mutual fund of which the AMC is the investment manager.

The guidelines specify the minimum requirements that have to be followed and AMCs and trustees are free to set more stringent norms for investment and/or trading in securities by their employees.

