SEBI imposes ₹1.55 crore fine on 23 entities for disregarding trading regulations2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:02 PM IST
- SEBI has imposed fines against 23 entities ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday imposed fines of a total of ₹1.55 crore on 23 entities for violating regulatory trading norms in mentha oil futures contracts at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The market regulator has imposed fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh.
