Frenzied options trading offers minimal benefits: Sebi's Ananth Narayan

MUMBAI:The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is aware of the crucial role of derivative markets in capital formation. However, the chaotic surge in index options trading on expiry dates offers minimal benefits, according to whole-time member Ananth Narayan G.

Referring to Sebi's consultation paper, which highlighted the explosion in index options trading and retail speculation in derivatives, Narayan, addressing an event on Friday, noted that the proliferation of weekly expiries for index option contracts has resulted in 90% of trading volume occurring on the expiry day, with significant concentration in the last hour of trading.

While derivatives market and risk takers were crucial in capital markets ecosystem aiding capital formation, this frenzied hyperactivity in index options on expiry day has little discernible benefit, Narayan said.

As a result, the regulator cannot provide any constructive support for market-wide price discovery, hedging, or capital formation amid this frenzy.

"If there were an unforeseen black swan global market-moving event minutes before expiry, amidst this frenzied activity and risk-taking, the resultant impact on the overall market ecosystem could be substantial. As a regulator, we are conscious that we must not throw the baby out with the bathwater. When it comes to the frenzied trading in options nearing expiry, however, it is very difficult to see any baby in this bathwater," Narayan said.

Proposals to curb expiry day frenzy To curb the frenzy and reduce systemic risks, Sebi has proposed seven measures in its consultation paper. These include restricting the number of weekly option expiries, increasing margins around expiry day, removing the benefit of calendar spreads on expiry day, monitoring intraday positions, and rationalizing options strikes.

Narayan also pointed out several areas requiring attention from the industry, market participants, policymakers, and regulators. He highlighted the current mismatch between the demand and supply of securities.

"The ₹3.1 trillion of net demand for paper brought in by mutual funds, domestic institutional investors, and individuals into the secondary market every year over the past three years far exceeds the roughly ₹2 trillion of annual primary market issuance spanning initial public offerings, follow-on public offers, preferential allotments, qualified institutional placements (QIPs), rights issues, and offers for sale," he said.

Asset price inflation Narayan warned that this prolonged mismatch could lead to asset price inflation rather than capital formation.

Also read |

“The price of over 30% of midcap and small stocks has more than tripled over the last three years. While there can be numerous arguments to justify prices, we need issuers—including many members of Ficci—to step up to the opportunity, raise risk capital from our willing investors, deploy it, and create new businesses and household savings, thus ensuring that capital formation sustains as a virtuous cycle," he added.

