Sebi initiates probe into Carlyle-PNB Housing Rs. 4,000 crore deal

The market watchdog's decision to scrutinize the deal is followed by a report by proxy advisory firm SES, led by J N Gupta, a former executive director of Sebi. The SES report has interpreted that the proposed deal is “unfair and abusive" on minority shareholders of PNB Housing since the company could have opted to raise the capital via a rights issue that could have given an equitable treatment to all classes of shareholders in the company.

