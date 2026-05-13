Sebi weighs wider net for intraday borrowing by mutual funds

India’s market regulator is considering easing rules governing intraday borrowing by mutual funds, weeks after asset managers flagged operational hurdles in complying with a tighter framework rolled out earlier this year.

In a consultation paper issued on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed allowing mutual funds to use intraday borrowing from banks not just for redemption payouts but also for trade settlements, forex obligations, mark-to-market (MTM) of derivative positions and other cash management needs.

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The move comes after the regulator, on 13 March, permitted mutual funds to borrow from banks on an intraday basis to bridge timing mismatches between payouts and guaranteed same-day receivables such as proceeds from Treasury Bills Repurchases (TREPS), government securities and clearing corporations. However, such borrowing was only allowed for redemption payouts.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Sebi considering regarding intraday borrowing for mutual funds? ⌵ Sebi is considering easing rules for intraday borrowing by mutual funds. The regulator proposes allowing mutual funds to use intraday borrowing not just for redemption payouts but also for trade settlements, forex obligations, mark-to-market of derivative positions, and other cash management needs. 2 Why is Sebi proposing changes to intraday borrowing rules for mutual funds? ⌵ The proposed changes aim to address operational hurdles faced by asset managers in complying with a tighter framework rolled out earlier this year. Sebi acknowledges that restricting borrowing solely to redemption payouts could impair fund management flexibility and potentially hurt scheme returns. 3 When was the previous framework for mutual fund intraday borrowing implemented? ⌵ The previous framework was initially scheduled to take effect from April 1, but was later deferred to July 15 following representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and asset management companies (AMCs) regarding operational challenges. 4 How might Sebi's proposed changes affect fund manager decisions? ⌵ Sebi stated that the inability to make buy and sell trades during the same day due to borrowing restrictions would impact a fund manager's decision-making flexibility. 5 What happens if intraday borrowing rolls over into overnight borrowing under Sebi's proposal? ⌵ If any portion of the intraday borrowing rolls over into overnight borrowing, it must comply with existing mutual fund regulations. This includes adhering to the cap of 20% of scheme assets and permitted end-use conditions.

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The framework, initially scheduled to take effect from 1 April, was later deferred to 15 July following representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and asset management companies (AMCs) regarding operational challenges.



Mint reported in April that Amfi had made a representation to Sebi that intraday borrowing is often utilized for purchase of securities during times of cash crunch during the day. The representation led to the deferment in implementation to July.



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Liquidity gap Sebi’s draft paper acknowledges that intraday borrowing is already widely used by fund houses as a liquidity management tool because settlement cycles across asset classes often do not align. Equity and bond purchase obligations typically require pay-ins by 10 am, while receivables from sales or TREPS deployments may arrive only later in the day.

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The regulator said restricting borrowing only to redemption payouts and guaranteed receivables could impair fund management flexibility and potentially hurt scheme returns. “The fund manager’s decision making would be impacted due to inability to make buy and sell trades during the same day,” Sebi said in the paper.

Under the proposal, intraday borrowings may also exceed both guaranteed and non-guaranteed receivables, provided the borrowing is extinguished by the end of the day. If any portion rolls over into overnight borrowing, it must comply with existing mutual fund regulations, including the cap of 20% of scheme assets and permitted end-use conditions.

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Sebi has sought public comments on the paper till 3 June.

"The paper helps remove the timing mismatch issue in purchasing securities through the trading day when sales proceeds, maturity amounts or TREPS are to be received the same day," said Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer at Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

"The paper accurately represents pay-in pay-out timing differences in different asset classes, even though all are on the same day, as the key reason of intraday borrowing apart from redemptions, and certain settlement payment timing mismatches," Shenoy added.

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About the Author Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More ✕ Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.



She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.



When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.