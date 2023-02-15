Sebi introduces issue summary document (ISD) for IPO, FPO, buyback, other offers
- ISD is designed to make relevant information in regard to public issues such as IPOs, FPOs, buybacks, QIPs, preferential share issues, right issues, voluntary delisting, and others, in a structured manner.
Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday introduced Issue Summary Document (ISD) for public issues, further issues, buybacks, and other offers. The ISD is designed to make relevant information in regard to public issues on stock exchanges and depositories in a structured manner.
