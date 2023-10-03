Sebi introduces mechanism for intermediaries reporting demise of an investor
The Sebi Tuesday announced a centralised mechanism for reporting and verification through KYC Registration Agency in case of the demise of an investor in order to smoothen the transmission process in securities market, effective from January 1, 2024
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday announced a centralised mechanism for reporting and verification through KYC Registration Agency in case of the demise of an investor in order to smoothen the transmission process in securities market, effective from January 1, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started