Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities , for his part in an alleged market manipulation, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol. SEBI officials have examined Bhasin's digital devices as part of the investigation and gathered evidence.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

