SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation, digital assets examined for evidence: Report
Sanjiv Bhasin was formerly with IIFL Securities is currently under SEBI's radar for his role in stock market manipulation, according to a news report.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities, for his part in an alleged market manipulation, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol. SEBI officials have examined Bhasin's digital devices as part of the investigation and gathered evidence.
