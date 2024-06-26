Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation, digital assets examined for evidence: Report

SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation, digital assets examined for evidence: Report

Livemint

  • Sanjiv Bhasin was formerly with IIFL Securities is currently under SEBI's radar for his role in stock market manipulation, according to a news report.

SEBI is investigating Sanjiv Bhasin's role in a stock market manipulation case, according to reports

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities, for his part in an alleged market manipulation, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol. SEBI officials have examined Bhasin's digital devices as part of the investigation and gathered evidence.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

