Mint Explainer: Why Sebi halted trading in LS Industries, Pacheli Industrial Finance
Neha Joshi 6 min read 11 Feb 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Summary
- India’s market regulator is cracking down on thinly traded stocks with inflated valuations, as probes into LS Industries and Pacheli Industrial Finance reveal rising investor risks and Sebi’s tougher stance on market manipulation.
For months, shares of LS Industries, a little-known textile firm with no revenue, soared inexplicably, transforming it—on paper—into one of India’s most valuable companies. Investors who ignored financial fundamentals saw their portfolios balloon. A similar pattern played out in Pacheli Industrial Finance, a consultancy firm with negligible earnings but an outsized market valuation.
