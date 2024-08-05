Sebi's reforms to aid further retail participation in markets, say experts
Summary
- Regulatory reforms and innovations have brought investors an annual benefit of ₹900 crore, and the full adoption of certain other initiatives could potentially add ₹3,000 crore more, according to a recent NSE Data and Analytics report
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) series of initiatives, such as quicker transaction settlements and shorter listing timelines for public issues, have enhanced transparency and will aid greater participation in the capital markets, say experts.