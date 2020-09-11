Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sebi is phasing out covid relaxations
Sebi wants open-ended debt schemes to have enough liquidity buffer. mint (MINT_PRINT)
Sebi is phasing out covid relaxations

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 07:38 AM IST Jayshree P. Upadhyay

The stock market regulator is winding down emergency measures adopted at the peak of the coronavirus lockdown as it tries to bring normalcy back to the markets, two people aware of the development said.

“Now, when the companies have settled in the new normal, and India is no longer under a strict lockdown, Sebi is considering to phase out these relaxations in a staggered manner. This is to avoid any sudden disruptions and also to bring normalcy into the markets," said a regulatory official, one of the two people cited above, on condition of anonymity.

Sebi has withdrawn document processing relaxations for FPIs from jurisdictions which are no longer under lockdown. The biggest indicator that Sebi wants normalcy to return was its reluctance to extend new margin norms. Sebi on 1 February said client securities would not be considered as margin, and clients would need to pledge their securities after authorization with the broker. Despite pressure from brokers, Sebi refused to extend the deadline for a third time.

