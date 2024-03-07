SEBI issues administrative warning to Vedanta for publishing details on 'unlisted ultimate holding' firm
Vedanta said it received a letter from NSE issued by SEBI vide which an administrative warning has been issued to the company.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta announced on Thursday, March 7, that it has received an administrative warning from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for "publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company".
