Sebi issues draft framework for AIFs, VCFs to manage unliquidated investments beyond tenure expiry
Sebi proposed to provide flexibility to Alternative Investment Funds, Venture Capital Funds and their investors to deal with unliquidated investments of their schemes beyond the expiry of tenure.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed to provide flexibility to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Venture Capital Funds (VCFs) and their investors to deal with unliquidated investments of their schemes beyond the expiry of tenure and sought public comments till February 2 on the proposal.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started