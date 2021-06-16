Sebi issues new guidelines for running account settlement

A trading member can retain 225% of the total margin liability in all the segments across exchanges. A trading member will first adjust the value of securities (after applying appropriate haircut) accepted as collateral from the clients by way of 'margin pledge'. The pledge will be created in the depository system for the purpose of margin and value of commodities (after applying appropriate haircut) respectively. Thereafter, the trading member will adjust the client funds. Sebi said that excess securities in the form of margin pledge or any cash equivalent collateral identifiable with the client and deposited with clearing corporations, after adjustment of 225% of margin liability, need not be unpledged.