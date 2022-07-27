Sebi issues new guidelines for settlement of running account

Market regulator Sebi has issued new guidelines for settlement of running accounts of clients' funds or securities lying with stock brokers. Further, the regulator has asked stock exchanges to issue operational guidelines to their members in this regard. Sebi has directed that the settlement of running account of client funds should be done by the trading members (TM) after considering the End of the day (EOD) obligation of funds. The announcement is Sebi's attempt to ensure uniformity in the settlement of running accounts. The fresh provisions will come into effect from October 1, 2022.

