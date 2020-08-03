Proxy firms, which advice shareholders mainly on corporate governance-related issues and assist them in voting on resolutions, need to follow some "procedural guidelines," Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said today.

They shall formulate the voting recommendation policies and disclose the updated voting recommendation policies to its clients. The proxy advisory firms must ensure that the policies should be reviewed at least once annually.

"The voting recommendation policies shall be disclosed the circumstances when not to provide a voting recommendation," the regulatory body said today.

Proxy advisors must disclose the methodologies and processes of their research and corresponding recommendations to its clients. The client shall be alerted within 24 hours of receipt of information, about any factual errors or material revisions to the report.

There must be a stated process for the proxy advisory firms to communicate with its clients and the company. The reports by advisors must be shared with its clients and the company at the same time.

"This sharing policy should be disclosed by proxy advisors on their website. Timeline to receive comments from company may be defined by proxy advisors and all comments/clarifications received from the company, within timeline,shall be included as an addendum to the report," Sebi said.

"Proxy advisors shall clearly disclose in their recommendations the legal requirement vis-a-vis higher standard they are suggesting if any, and the rationale behind the recommendation of higher standards," the guidelines read.

For proxy advisors, there should be a disclosure if there is any conflict of interest when they are giving their advice. "Further, the disclosures should especially address possible areas of potential conflict and the safeguards that have been put in place to mitigate possible conflicts of interest," the regulator added. There shall be a clear procedures to disclose, manage and or mitigate any potential conflicts of interest.

For the past few years, proxy advisory firms gained prominence as they brought out several key corporate governance-related issues in companies. The guidelines should be applicable from September 1.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via