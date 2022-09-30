Sebi issues tighter norms for PMS to ensure effective funds management1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 09:30 PM IST
The provisions of the Sebi’s circular dated September 30, 2022 will come into effect from April 1, 2023.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked portfolio managers to have specific policies with respect to the management of client funds including the order placement, execution of orders, trade allocation amongst clients and other related matters.